In view of our current state of affairs, we as American voters should acknowledge that President Trump has been treated unfairly.
The resistance he has faced resulted in the unproven “Russian collusion” and even impeachment. The first lady has been denied the Vogue magazine front cover, an honor that every other first lady has had.
Many of President Trump’s accomplishments have either been downplayed or have not even been covered by many of the mainstream media sources.
He has worked tirelessly during his first term to support the military, our veterans, the police, border security and legal immigration, pro-life, our First and Second Amendment rights, just to name a few.
So, when you vote, do not limit your thinking to one person whom you like or dislike.
Instead, think about your vote, which will determine whether your children and grandchildren will have their precious freedom ensured in the future they will inherit.
“United we stand, divided we fall.” God Bless America!
Marianne Kuzneski
Indiana