With all the rioting, burning, looting and, yes, murder going on in the big cities, from what I am reading in the paper and seeing on the news, it is obvious that some of the murderers and shooters are given preference in the justice system. If we win the presidency and the house, President Trump will be able to do so much more.
President Trump has done an excellent job these last four years in fighting every dirty trick the Left could come up with. If we win, my guess is that equalization will be looked at; no one minority will have preference of the other. Also, President Trump and the Right will fight against Communism. There are no moderate Democrats. If they should happen to win, they will eliminate the Second Amendment, defund the police and our country will be in very poor shape.
The Left gave the thugs a green light. A vote for Biden is a vote against everything our country stands for. The war we are fighting will get much worse.
Antifa is an excruciating manifestation of an infection, and BLM is gaining more power as they are following in the footsteps of antifa.
Many good things that the president has tried to do were blocked by the Left. It is abundantly clear that President Trump plans on breaking through the leftwing roadblocks. The way it is now, people are being demoralized together with bigotry and biased ways, in relation to the hypocrisy and xenophobic mayors of the cities of the states.
If we should happen to win the presidency and the House, then shortly after President Trump will drain the swamp, and the thugs will go with them. It is my belief, if the Left should win, they will fight with every breath to make this country Communist. They have already proven this as their main goal. The average person can only be pushed and threatened by thugs so far. There is always a breaking point.
We the people will fight to take our country back if need be.
Michael Lassick Jr.
Homer City