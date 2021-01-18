The afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, I was ashamed to say I’m an American. As our Capitol was under siege, I wondered what other world leaders thought. As they watched the chaos that ensued, were they shocked or did they laugh as we were made the laughing stock of the world?
I wondered recently why Donald Trump was considering pardoning, in advance, himself, his family, his lawyer Rudy Guiliani and others when they had not yet been charged with a crime. Now they should be! Hold them accountable!
Donald Trump, Donald Jr., Rudy Guiliani and the group Women for Trump (who applied for the permit to rally), should all be charged as culpable for the violence and death of the woman at the Capitol. In addition, they should be charged for inciting violence, terroristic threats, vandalism and endangering others. They should also be called on to make restitution for all the damages and get stiff sentences and not just a slap on the wrist. That also should include members of the “mob” that were arrested.
While his “cult” hangs onto his every word and were told to “run wild,” while they broke windows and furniture and destroyed offices, some were armed and fought with police — Donald Trump remained silent.
Later on, Donald Trump “had to be convinced” to call in the National Guard to quell the rioting that had gone on for hours. How convinced was he when he called upon the National Guard to make a path through peaceful protestors so he could stroll to a church to get a Bible for a photo-op? I guess there wasn’t one in the White House or he didn’t know where one was. Donald Trump is dangerous and should be removed from the White House. He is not above the law!
I applaud the federal, state and local police, the FBI agents and others who cleared the Capitol without another loss of life. Please pray for them, President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris and our country for everyone’s safety and time to heal.
In the Civil War, it was blue vs. gray. Donald Trump has incited a war of blue vs. red.
Sandra Dye
Glen Campbell