As the presidential election grows nearer, as always, politics are getting nasty — unlikable advertisements and comments from people in general, but those don’t persuade people who have a mind of their own.
Myself, I can see where President Trump has made tremendous amounts of accomplishments, as Obama did very little. If Trump wins the presidency again and Republicans win back the White House, he will have many more accomplishments.
My estimated guess is that the killing of innocent people and the burning and looting by the left-wing mobs will come to a screeching halt. Real justice will make a comeback. Equalization will be at its best. The fear of us losing our freedom will no longer exist. Some of the history that has been removed may be brought back.
As for mail-in voting, I am totally against it. Voting by mail is a dream come true for the lefties. It’s abundantly clear that Democrats love this idea. This is one of the authentic ways of the Democrats. Lefties are probably thinking of bigotry as they read this letter, if they read this letter!
After watching the Republican convention, I believe the xenophobic lefties have a slight change in their pattern of thinking. Also, my belief is the Black vote for Trump is growing. I believe the Republican convention proved that President Trump is the opposite of a racist. He has done so much for the African-Americans in this country. He would have done so much more if the Democrats in the House wouldn’t have blocked him. Compared to ex-President Obama, I can’t see where he did anything to help African-Americans and he had eight years to do it.
It looks like the wind is blowing the other way now. I heard at the Republican convention that this is the most important election our country has ever had. It’s my belief that if President Trump isn’t re-elected, the country will fall deeper into socialism. This could eventually lead to communism. That is why Joe Biden is my worst nightmare. I am asking everyone to get out and vote. Together we will vote out any chance of communism.
Michael Lassick Jr.
Homer City