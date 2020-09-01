The person currently occupying the White House seeks to sow racial division to increase his chances of re-election in November.
Let that sink in for a moment.
And meanwhile people of color in our comm-unity are hurting and fearful.
Their lives, literally, are being used as pawns by their president to further his agenda.
Please join with me, and with the Indiana County Democratic party, in offering our support to Black members of our community in this saddening and fearful time.
Join me in condemning the kind of “leadership” that promotes racist violence and cynical efforts to pit White extremists against Blackpeople.
He is not the “law and order” president but the total opposite. He is not making America “great again.”
His efforts have led us to dangerous social chaos.
Support Joe Biden, the decent candidate, to begin the work of healing these wounds.
Ann Rea
Chair, Indiana County Democrats