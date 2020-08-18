Trump is wrecking the United States Postal Service, which delivers ballots, Social Security Checks, medications and packages. Consider this when you cast your vote.
Trump won the Electoral College in 2016, but Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million votes. Trump falsely claimed that “millions of votes had been illegally cast” for Clinton.
He set up a commission to investigate. Finding no evidence, the commission quietly disbanded.
Trump is lying again, this time about “massive fraud” with mail-in voting. Voting officials in five states that have used Universal Mail-in Voting for years (Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Washington) report “infinitesimal” (0.0001 percent) voter fraud, and those were mostly due to “not understanding the rules” (Kelly Taylor Hayes, Fox5 NY).
California, Nevada and Vermont are now sending out ballots to registered voters due to the pandemic.
Most other states require that registered voters request and apply for a ballot for mail-in or absentee
voting and are reporting increased requests.
Trump didn’t stop at lying. He has directed his big-time donor Louis DeJoy, whom he rewarded with the job of postmaster general, to sabotage mail-in voting.
Postmasters across the country report that they have been ordered to “dismantle” millions of dollars worth of sorting machines to slow the mail and render the USPS inefficient! Postal hours have also been cut. Ballots which were always first-class mail are now ordered to be “bulk rate.”
Several states, including Pennsylvania, have warned that they cannot guarantee that your ballot will make it in time for the Nov. 3 election.
I applied for a mail-in ballot due to the pandemic. I called the courthouse and was assured that my ballot will be mailed by Aug. 27. I was also told that if I have not received my ballot by the end of September, to call the courthouse at (724) 465-3852 and they will track my ballot.
Until Postmaster General DeJoy is ordered by the courts to restore sorting machines and stop sabotaging the efficiency of constitutionally guaranteed USPS, I will not trust my ballot to the mail. I was told I have two options: I can take my ballot to the county courthouse, and security will direct me to “two locked silver boxes” where I can deposit my ballot. The second option is to walk my ballot back to the Voter Registration Office.
That’s what I intend to do, and I advise you to do the same.
Janice Dembosky
