A huge reason to support President Trump is his efforts to rein in judicial activism. The Supreme Court’s role is to decide cases by the Constitution and subsequent amendments and laws.
They exceed their constitutional authority when they act as a legislative body creating new laws. New laws are only to be started in the legislature. Thomas Jefferson said in 1819, “The Constitution is a mere thing of wax in the hands of the judiciary, which they may twist and shape into any form they please.”
Obviously, Jefferson was concerned about the potential for the courts to overstep their original purpose. And James Madison said in 1788, “(R)efusing or not refusing to execute a law to stamp it with its final character ... makes the Judiciary department paramount in fact to the Legislature, which was never intended and can never be proper.”
The legislature was never to be subordinate to the judiciary. The three branches are to be co-equal with their varying responsibilities. With the current nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, we clearly see the fight between believers in the Constitution and its strict interpretation and those who would usurp legislative power by using judicial activism to create new laws.
The pinnacle example of judicial activism came in 1973 with the Roe vs. Wade decision. Abortion had been a state by state issue. It was up to state legislators to pass legislation and the executives to sign or allow to pass into law. But an activist court stepped in and usurped the power of the states.
Frankly, if abortion rights advocates had wanted legal abortion for the entire nation, they should have taken the issue to the U.S. legislature to see if the people would support this. But that never happened. My hope is that Judge Barrett, a strict constructionist juror, not an activist, will soon be seated on the Supreme Court.
I also hope President Trump gets a second term to continue to fill seats in the federal judiciary and any possible Supreme Court seats as they become available with qualified, proven jurists who will not exceed their constitutional mandate.
Donna K. Cupp
Indiana