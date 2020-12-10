Trump is an enemy of democracy. He continues to falsely claim that he won the election. He is strong-arming Republican governors and secretaries of state to call on their legislators to choose electors to overturn the election results.
He continues to block the peaceful transition of power to the Biden administration by denying them access to government agencies to which they will be heading Jan. 20. This weakens our national security. Trump was granted this access a day after he won the election in 2016 by the Obama administration.
He calls on his clueless supporters to send money to his so-called “election defense fund.” He has collected well over $200 million. Supporters believe that the money will be used toward challenging the election result, but much of it goes into Trump’s personal coffers to help him pay off his personal debts.
There is still time before Jan. 20 for Trump to do more damage to our country.
He is now considering issuing pardons to many of his aides, friends and family, including himself.
What crimes did all of these people commit? Do they realize that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt?
Never in our country’s history have we had such a corrupt, autocratic president attempt to overthrow the government by undermining and overturning a legitimate election. Doesn’t this border on treason?
Kathy Olsen
Indiana