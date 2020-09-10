Michael Lassick Jr.’s letter to the editor on Sept. 2, 2020, was titled “Trump has tremendous accomplishments.”
He refers to “accomplishments” in his letter, however, he fails to mention even one!
Let us review a few of the unfulfilled promises made by Trump four years ago: Build the wall at Mexico’s expense … nope! (Only a few substandard miles built).
Lower prescription drug costs … nope! (Insulin and other drugs are still unaffordable for many).
Bring manufacturing back to the U.S. … nope! (Proven by a broken supply chain during the pandemic).
Drain the swamp … nope! (He’s created his own swamp).
Repeal and replace Obamacare with a “much better” plan … nope! (Still waiting on that).
When asked to name the “tremendous accomplishments” of Trump, most supporters like Mr. Lassick are hard pressed to come up with anything specific.
Instead, they fall back to bashing Democrats and promote scenarios of impending doom including violence, socialism and communism.
Yes, Mr. Lassick, I have read your letter. I would like “real justice” for all and would like my vote to count whether it’s in person or by mail. I am not a “xenophobic leftie.” I do not condone violence, looting, communism or the killing of innocent people. I am a Democrat.
Carole Bush
White Township