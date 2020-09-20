The political topic of late is the mental condition of the presidential candidates. One can usually tell something about a person by their facial expressions. So what can we determine by looking at the faces of Biden and Trump?
When I look at Biden, I see someone who is self-confident, intelligent and compassionate.
Trump is a good-looking man. I can understand why some are mesmerized by his good looks and charisma, especially when he puts on his “dress-up” face.
He looks like a man who is quite competent (as long as he is posing for the camera).
But, unwrap that façade and the real Trump appears. When trying to intimidate others, he puts on his “bulldog” face. He wrinkles his brow and squints his eyes and gives them a “dirty” look that is meant to scare his opponents into compliance. Or he puts on that “arrogant smirk” that is meant to belittle anyone who dares to disagree with him.
These “sophomoric” expressions show that Trump is intellectually challenged, mentally deficient and incapable of fulfilling the responsibilities of the president of the United States.
No doubt, that is why Trump doesn’t wear a mask and mocks those who do. He relies on silly faces to influence people because he has no coherent message.
I want to see someone in the Oval Office who the world respects and doesn’t snicker behind his back because of his ineptitude. Trump has alienated our allies while expressing admiration for dictators and despots and their authoritarian, oppressive regimes. He probably wants to use that same power over us.
Trump is a “rogue president” who has surrounded himself with his cronies and criminals (who he has pardoned, even before their trial). Like his cronies, Trump’s motto, when confronted with misdeeds is: “Deny! Deny! Deny!” Lies are the earmark of his presidency.
Trump said he would “drain the swamp.” Instead, he turned it into a cesspool.
Leona Stephens
Indiana