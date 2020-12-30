On Jan. 6, 2021, a session of Congress will consider the suspect Electoral College votes for president. If a few members of the Gutless Old Party object, then the election shall proceed to congressional discussion and vote. Trump supporters should contact Sen. Toomey and Rep. Thompson ASAP to urge them to object. Many GOP politicos are so afraid of the fallout they would rather consent to Trump supporters being cheated in a rigged election than push for a constitutional congressional selection of our next president. The swamp is not inhabited by Democrats alone.
A recent commenter on the Gazette’s Facebook page quoted communist dictator Joseph Stalin: “Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.”
Ken Starr said Tom Wolf perpetrated a travesty against Pennsylvania’s Constitution by arbitrarily changing the voting rules. Those who authorized vote-by-mail opened that door for Wolf to walk on in. Didn’t Shapiro state before the election that there was no way Trump was going to win Pa.? What did he already know?
The Democrats’ persecution of Trump for four years has been meant to cover up their own manifold wrongdoing, beginning with Hillary’s criminal failure to protect classified information while secretary of state. Democrats, including the Bidens, are getting a pass for the Steele dossier as well as colluding with the ChiComms, America’s greatest enemies. Yackuboskey was correct in stating the coronavirus was no accident. In the late 1930s Communist Party USA leader Eugene Dennis said: “The Democrat Party is going to be used to implement communism in America.” Now all they have to contend with is the “leaders” of the Gutless Old Party! Free and fair elections in America are over. Tyrannical Big Tech billionaires injected hundreds of millions into the 2020 election system. Of course the Democrat election cabal performed as expected and enabled.
The first “rules changes in Harrisburg” should be abolition of the corrupt, inane vote-by-mail system.
I wish the Gazette would find a news source other than the AP propaganda bureau; it is tiresome to read that perpetually biased writing. So transparent and childish.
FLASH: A new Gallup poll shows Trump is America’s most admired man, beating Obama and Biden!
Randy Cornman
White Township