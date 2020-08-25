I am responding to Kathy Olsen’s letter that appeared in the Gazette on Aug. 16.
You say we are in danger of losing our democracy. I would say that we are on the road to doing just that if Joe Biden and his far left radicals are elected.
They want to destroy everything that America stands for: our Second Amendment rights, no national anthem, no flags, no guns and it goes on and on.
Donald Trump has been the best president we have had in many years, and hopefully he will be here to defend us during dire times and beyond. He has had no credit from the liberals, who have even tried to impeach him. Every day seems to be Pick on Trump Day. He is blamed for the pandemic, which is utterly ridiculous.
He has fought so hard for the American people and the will continue to keep America great.
God bless America.
Carol Ellsmore
Indiana