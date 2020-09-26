I was raised and educated by the “Greatest Generation” which accounts for the value system I subscribe to. I believe in patriotism, standing for our glorious flag and the rule of law. I believed that most every one of my generation felt the same way.
I was wrong.
The two candidates running for the highest office of this country are also from that generation, yet they are miles apart in their understanding of what the values of our country are. Values I believed most people of the USA stood for.
Unfortunately those values become more and more diluted the further we move away from the end of World War II.
Our education system is partly to blame for this.
It has become increasingly more liberal and moving to the left. In the words of Lincoln: “The philosophy of the school room in one generation becomes the philosophy of government in the next.”
There are those who are rewriting our history.
If our country is so bad, why are people from other countries immigrating here?
People like my son-in-law, who legally emigrated from Peru.
Fernando knows our history and how our government is supposed to work.
I’ve seen the test he had to take to become a naturalized citizen. I venture to say that many high school or even college graduates could not answer many of the questions on that test.
All is not yet lost if we think about what we value and vote.
President Trump is our salvation for preserving American values. My son-in-law is also a big supporter of President Trump.
The biggest reason to vote Trump, among the numerous other reasons, is judicial appointments.
We need judges who follow the Constitution and do not legislate from the bench.
Judicial appointments have long-reaching significance far beyond the next president.
Please register and vote. We cannot be passive. Every vote counts.
Jim Ray
Penn Run