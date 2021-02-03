I believe that Obama was the worst president ever to go down in history. He gave Iran approximately $150 billion in assets that had been frozen, and most of that probably went to that country’s worst terrorist group, Hezbollah. Let’s not forget that Biden worked with him for eight years. The snowflakes condoned this.
When President Trump took office, he immediately started repairing damage done by Obama and Biden. The right praised him while the left accepted Trump’s milk and honey with anarchy.
Trump was working hard continuously around the clock and fighting the left at the same time, making many accomplishments. This made Trump a true hero. Also, the left-wing House worked continuously around the clock for four years trying to impeach Trump, because they were poor losers. They were also paid while they were doing this. President Trump donated all of his salary. I am saying this to remind you that some things that were swept under the rug should be remembered.
Biden’s behavior doesn’t surprise me. President Biden has put tons of people out of work. By shutting down the pipeline and many other jobs, he has put many people on unemployment. He knows that he will be the cause of the power plants and coal mines shutting down.
Now Biden, along with the left, is punishing Trump for what the left started. For months, he stood there with a smirk, while they were burning down police headquarters, trashing statues, smashing windows and vandalizing stores. Biden indicates that this was nothing compared to the Capitol riots. This makes me think that Biden went along with this indirectly and he should answer for letting this happen. I watched Biden on national TV saying that Black Lives Matter is a good group.
BLM is a mixture of Whites, Blacks and Hispanics and many other nationalities. They were directly involved in the rampage tearing down our cities. I know many Democrats who are very upset due to what Biden has done since Day One.
Michael Lassick Jr.
Homer City