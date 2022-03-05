On March 2, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved IUP’s Tuition Affordability Plan, which has the potential to save Pennsylvania undergraduate students at IUP thousands of dollars each year, starting in fall 2022.
Under the IUP tuition affordability plan, any undergraduate student who is a Pennsylvania resident can take up to 18 credits per semester at the rate currently offered for 12 academic credits. Students who take 15 credits each semester during the academic year will see an almost 20 percent annual savings on tuition — a total of $1,854. Students taking 18 credits each semester for an academic year will save a total of $3,768 (a 32 percent savings) in annual tuition. This plan also is designed to be streamlined and simplified, and to enable IUP students to make decisions based on their academic plans, instead of the number of credits they can afford.
This action is the result of months of hard work, data analysis and careful deliberation by members of the IUP community, including the IUP Council of Trustees, which, at its Feb. 18 meeting, approved forwarding the IUP tuition affordability proposal to the Board of Governors.
IUP is blessed with a dedicated and committed Council of Trustees, and we continue to appreciate their wise leadership and council. Likewise, we are very grateful for the chancellor’s and the State System Board of Governors’ keen understanding of the issues facing students in the commonwealth, and their willingness to make change to create more accessibility and affordability for students and their families.
Like most universities in the region, a decline in the number of high school graduates, especially in western Pennsylvania, has resulted in a drop in enrollment at IUP over the last few years.
And that was without a global pandemic.
To say it’s been a challenging time would be an understatement.
While we anticipate that this tuition affordability plan will help more students take advantage of IUP’s value as an institution recognized nationally for its academic excellence, increased enrollment is not the primary driver for this plan. Instead, this plan comes from our commitment to IUP’s Strategic Plan (adopted by our Council of Trustees in December 2020), which sharpens our focus on becoming a more truly student-centered university, understanding, and then meeting, the needs and wants of the students and families that we serve.
We’ve heard the increasing concerns from our students and families about finances. Despite three years of frozen tuition and fees, five years of frozen housing costs, $2 million in housing scholarships and even with $16.4 million in scholarships during the last academic year, students and families are still struggling financially.
While affordability has always been an important factor in the college decision making process, it has become critically important to our students and families. So, we dug in, and took a deep dive into what we could do, in light of the goals of our Strategic Plan. The tuition affordability plan was the result. While we are very pleased to move forward with this tuition affordability plan, we know that we need to do more. We are actively working on that – the tuition affordability plan is just the first step in meeting the financial needs and concerns of our students, as we move forward to meet our vision and our goal of IUP as a truly student-centered university.
But it can’t be only about affordability. An important part of our commitment to student success and student-centeredness is a promise to students, families, and alumni is that we will not compromise on academic excellence.
IUP continues to be recognized by external national and international independent education experts like the Princeton Review, Washington Monthly, Intelligent.com, and many others. In December 2021, IUP was ranked as a doctoral, high research university (R2) by the Carnegie Classification, recognizing IUP’s commitment to research at every level and at every discipline.
IUP is one of only two public universities in Pennsylvania and one of only 99 public universities with this ranking in the United States.
This recognition comes in great part because of the university’s passionate commitment to the teacher-scholar model. IUP faculty are actively teaching in the classroom at all levels, providing personalized attention to every student, while excelling and involving students in cutting-edge research in all fields.
You do not need to take my word on this — we have the awards and recognitions to prove the success of our strong faculty advising and mentorship.
IUP students have won 20 Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships, 16 Fulbright Awards, 12 Freeman-Asia Study Abroad Scholarships, 12 Barry M. Goldwater Scholarships and a host of other awards recognizing outstanding academics and academic promise. IUP faculty have won more than 60 Fulbright Awards, and IUP faculty are included on a list of the 300 highest rated by students in a listing by the Princeton Review. Again, helping to make these awards happen for our students is all part of our Strategic Plan of student-centeredness.
We’re very proud of our students and our graduates — we have an alumni base that is more than 150,000-person strong and in leadership roles in almost every conceivable profession all over the world, so we know that our graduates make a difference. And without question — the world needs strong, well-educated, thoughtful leaders: our graduates.
Yes, IUP has had to make difficult financial decisions recently as we’ve worked to secure the university’s financial future. They’ve been hard and heartbreaking, especially ones that have resulted in personnel reductions.
Frankly, this plan is not, in the short term, financially positive for IUP, but it’s the right thing to do for our students. I am proud and inspired by the courage and commitment to our students that our Council of Trustees and the State System Board of Governors have shown in approving this proposal. It also tells me that they have great confidence in IUP and in our Strategic Plan.
I do, too.
This column was written by IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll.