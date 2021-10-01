It is very easy to get discouraged and fearful if we listen to others isn’t it? Do we get peace from watching the news? Not lately.
We need to ask ourselves: Where do we look to find peace and assurance that we will overcome storms in our lives?
A child may fear a thunderstorm in the middle of the night but will find peace from a parent’s comforting words.
We as Christians can find peace through our storms if we seek out the presence of God our Father and we will surely find comfort in His words. While we are on this earth we have a mission to be followers of Christ. We need to be careful who we follow and who we put our trust and hope in as our future is playing out.
Don’t look to man for peace, remember to turn your eyes upon Jesus. The future belongs to Him and all who accept Him.
Vera Mock
Clymer