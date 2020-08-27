“I matter equally. Not ‘if only.’ Not ‘as long as.’ I matter equally. Full stop.” — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Recently, I was asked what I meant when I called myself a feminist. I responded by saying, “I believe in the equality of the sexes.” I was told that this was a “nice thought,” but it’s not really what feminism is about. I would argue that this is exactly how feminism is defined.
Feminism, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is “the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes.”
However despite this definition, the word itself carries a deeply rooted taboo. If you are a feminist, you hate men; if you’re not a feminist, you’re sexist. With beliefs like these, how could you possibly win? The problem is within our understanding of feminism. Somewhere between the actual definition of the word and the connotation of it, the meaning becomes blurred and often misleading. Resulting in many differing opinions and beliefs about something as simple as women’s rights.
So how do we even begin to disassemble something that is so ingrained in our minds and culture? By promoting awareness. Sexism isn’t going to be erased any time soon, but it’s about time that we stop being afraid to call ourselves feminist, no matter what gender we identify with. Feminism should be a topic that stands for a moral purpose, a purpose in which any male or female should be able to comfortably stand with and fight for. We need to eliminate the toxic air around the word, adopt it, and by our own actions and words, change how people perceive it. We need to be unapologetic and less fearful of this word and idea.
In doing this, we not only better others, we better ourselves.
Feminism is worth fighting for because it’s for everybody.
It is for you.
Angela DonGiovanni
Indiana