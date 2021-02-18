Honestly, I was quite surprised to see your paper, dated Feb. 10, 2021, print the truthful letter of Susan McNutt. Everyday, especially in the last few weeks, things in our country seem to be spiraling downward.
We have families in our own communities that are hungry and homeless and now our borders are wide open. Why are we taking on more when we can’t take care of our own? We’ve laid thousands of people off from good-paying jobs who will now be on unemployment. When that runs out, if they’re still jobless, who will feed them? Let alone the huge loss of tax revenue that they paid while working to fund Social Security, schools, infrastructure and everything else their hard-earned tax dollars went for in this country.
Daily, we are losing our freedoms that this country was founded on. Big Tech has taken away your freedom of speech by shutting you down on their sites.
Soon, it will be the same on your TV, as they are now trying to remove Fox News. How soon will it be before our religious freedoms are attacked?
As I watched the second impeachment of Donald Trump, it saddened my heart to see how much pure hatred has taken over our country. If we soon don’t come together, we won’t need another country to destroy us — we will destroy ourselves.
Your paper printed for Feb. 6-7, 2021, had an article from a columnist that I felt ridiculed the rapture, which deals with the end of times. He has a right to his opinion. But I think the Lord is trying to get our attention and is quite disappointed with everything that’s going on in our world.
In the end, it won’t matter what political party you belong to. For everyone will bow before the Lord and He will ask, “Did you live by my ways?” He won’t ask if you were Republican or Democrat.
Let’s come together as a country so we don’t disappoint the Lord and destroy ourselves.
God bless America.
Kathy Lawson
Blairsville