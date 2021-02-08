“Unity!” liberal Democrats scream. “Americans need to come together,” they shout. Meanwhile, the new Supreme Leader, Comrade Biden and his socialist minions continue to divide us with every pen stroke, not to mention the total ignorance of the Constitution. Their recipe is as follows:
1. Have liberal media ignore rioting and looting out West and shut down every conservative opinion when possible.
2. Eliminate thousands of good paying jobs with the promise of new “green jobs” to take their pace. Forget about homes and vehicles being foreclosed on; savings and commerce being lost in the meantime.
3. Yet again, be a slave to foreign oil and the bloated prices that go along with it.
4. Have the government spend more and more money that it doesn’t have, while taxing the rest of us to death. (Seriously, did you really think the rich would pay for all of this?)
5. Re-enter the WHO and Paris Climate Accord, where foreign countries can’t wait for us to pay the bills again. Also, make sure China continues its “developing country” status.
6. Send all Americans $1,400 checks while sponsoring foreign country abortions.
7. Bring in Biden’s crooked son as an “unofficial adviser.” I think we all know what he will be advising.
To me, unity sounds more and more like hypocrisy!
Tom Reed
Strongstown