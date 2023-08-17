At the local level it is relatively easy to hold a mayor or school board member to account for his/her deeds or misdeeds. At the state and national level, it is difficult to apply these sanctions because of the crippling effects of our two-party system and the stifling effects of giant corporations and “big money.”
The needs and interests of ordinary Americans are pushed to the back burner.
While many Americans are struggling to make ends meet, pay their rent/mortgage and buy groceries needed to put food on the table, the corporate bosses are filling their pockets and building pension funds. Meanwhile, wage earners are supposed to cope on a wage of $15 per hour.
Once elected to office at either the state or national level, the new incumbents seem to downgrade the interests and needs of their electors back home and seek to line their pockets while sending a helping of pork/bacon to the voters back home.
New, young and independent voters are a growing force in American politics and their votes could be decisive in the 2024 election. Recent elections have been scarred by allegations of vote tampering and election fraud, even though 60 or more such allegations have been ruled false — even by Trump-appointed judges.
The right to vote is enshrined in the Constitution. It is our duty to use it wisely.
Gordon Knox
Indiana
