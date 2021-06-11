I have been dealing with VA hospitals since the late ’80s. During the ’90s, up to about 2018, the treatment continued getting worse. Since my retirement in 2019, it is now my primary care.
I recently had major surgery at Pittsburgh VA Hospital University Drive (Oakland). When I walked in, the nurses greeted me and prepped me for surgery and made me feel comfortable.
The anesthesiologist immediately gave me something to relax me. The surgeon explained everything and made it easy to understand.
After the surgery, they managed my pain very well. After that, they put me on the ninth floor overnight and the nurses continued to treat me like a king. My room was very clean and sanitized.
Something changed in 2018 or so, and I don’t know exactly what it was. But for now, it seems the nightmare is over. The surgeons seemed to put Humpty Dumpty back together again.
I felt like a king!
Bill Blystone
Indiana