Local officials blame the state government, the Pennsylvania Senate Republicans blame the governor, Gov. Wolf blames the federal government, and the federal government blames the vaccine manufacturers. Clearly there is plenty of blame to share, but at this point it does not matter to the Indiana County taxpayer.
What does matter is knowing the identity of the one person in charge of providing the citizens of Indiana County with correct information about the availability of the COVID vaccine. Is this person affiliated with the county government? There are plenty of administrative departments on the county government website.
Is the Indiana Regional Medical Center website manager in charge of vaccine information? Or perhaps a Giant Eagle pharmacist has all of the information? Or shall we turn to other local pharmacies, as they may soon be vaccine administrators?
Finally, do people in the know about vaccine availability (or its lack thereof) communicate with each other?
One person should be responsible for communicating Information about the COVID vaccine availability and eligibility in Indiana County. Information, or the lack thereof, should be provided every day at the same time, using multiple communication strategies that can reach the corners of our rural county.
It is insulting to many citizens to be referred to a website when they may not have either the technology or internet access.
Expecting clear public health information is not too much to ask. Who will step up to the plate? Who’s on first?
Rita M. Johnson
Indiana