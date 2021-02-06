The CDC has issued guideline priorities for who gets the COIVD vaccine.
It has been reported that: A 33-year-old exec for the Milwaukee Brewers (the son of a billionaire) got the vaccine against the law in Wisconsin; that NBA star LeBron James should get the vaccine because of his status as a “role model.”
Will the first in line be the influential, or the frontline workers who are truly essential?
Will it be the pros with their fame, egos and greed, or the people who are desperately in need?
While NHL goalies’ main concern is the puck, will nurses, cops and teachers be out of luck?
For balls, strikes and outs, the MLB pitcher seeks fame. For others just staying alive is not a game.
The NFL QB’s next pass his only concern, while others must wait and take their turn.
The NBA star measures himself by dollars and cents; will the elderly only be spoken of in past tense?
If not first in line, the pro prima donnas will cry, while thousands a day continue to die.
The pros are the wealthiest, healthiest, strong and fast, is playing by the rules too much to ask?
Jake Watkins
Indiana