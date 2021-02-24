On Wednesday, Feb. 17, we received the second of our COVID-19 vaccine shots offered by Indiana Regional Medical Center at the Kovalchick Complex on campus. Just as on our first visit two weeks earlier, we found the process easy and trouble-free. By comparison, with the vaccination procedures we have seen on television in recent weeks, our local effort went swiftly and smoothly.
There was ample parking close to the building and plenty of local volunteers to guide us through brief formalities and assign us to our personal shot-givers. They administered the shots painlessly and sent us to the table where our paperwork was checked one final time. If we needed additional visits, they were scheduled at that time.
The combination of IRMC’s expertise, KCAC structural suitability and friendliness of volunteers representing local civic organizations made the entire visit stress-free. This was one occasion where being old and residents of a small town was an advantage.
We hope the process continues to be as smooth when the general public gets its opportunity.
Good health, best wishes and many thanks to one and all!
Olga and Edward Platt
Indiana