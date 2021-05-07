I am encouraging you to vote for Karen Vehovic-Green for register and recorder of Indiana County!
Karen came to work at Janet P. Moreau Real Estate in 1989 and was a very dependable secretary, then a real estate agent, helping with property management for 14½ years. She was dependable and never hesitated to stay late to help with whatever was needed. Over the years, she has worked at other real estate offices, gaining more experience and knowledge as she evolved.
She has the knowledge in all areas of real estate, deed searches and what is required in this area, plus she has been doing the job for a year since appointment by Judge William Martin and was deputy recorder prior to that appointment.
Why not continue what is working successfully?
Recently, during the COVID lockdown, I needed some help with research. I contacted her at the recorder’s office and she immediately helped me with my problem through email.
You can count on her to be available when needed!
Please vote for Karen Vehovic-Green!
Janet P. Moreau
Indiana