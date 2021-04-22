Karen Vehovic-Green, Republican candidate for Indiana County Register and Recorder, has been doing the job since April 10, 2020, when she was appointed acting register and recorder by Judge William Martin to fill the vacancy of outgoing R&R Patty Warman’s retirement. Prior to that she worked her way up the ladder of responsibility for nearly a year as second deputy and first deputy.
Don’t know what a register and recorder actually does? As a recorder of deeds, there are deeds, mortgages and all related legal documents. She is a passport acceptance agent who completes and processes U.S. passport applications. She also collects and distributes transfer faxes for the county. As a register of wills, she opens estates, collects inheritance tax payments for the state and distributes payments accordingly. As a clerk of prphans’ court, she completes and files adoption and guardianship paperwork filed by attorneys and the court. And, of course, she files and issues marriage licenses for Indiana County residents.
Karen is known for her willingness to help anyone at any time. During the period of time when the courthouse was closed due to COVID, she never missed a beat to serve the people of Indiana County.
One good example was when she received a phone call from a surveyor in the Marion Center area asking for her help to get some land documents prior to 1948, as they were not available online. She went right to work to get them online so that surveyors could keep working. Now that’s service!
Does the name Karen Vehovic-Green ring a bell? Maybe she helped you buy or sell your home, as she was a realtor with several local companies like Pete Stewart’s, Moreau’s and Howard Hanna for over 25 years. Prior to coming to the register and recorder’s office, she worked for Aaron Ludwig, attorney at law, so she understands the importance of legal documents and organization.
Karen Vehovic-Green, candidate for register and recorder, will continue to run a smooth operation in the Indiana County Register and Recorder’s office. Why would you vote for anyone else?
Garry Leach
Marion Center