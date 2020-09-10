Normally, in September, many folks consider a return to school and the academic wonderments that follow. In this vein, I’ve recently watched no less than three prominent TV broadcasts featuring panels of women assembled to pay tribute to female university attendance/graduation rates that far out surpass the American male. Not only is the sheer number of female graduation rates soaring, but grade-point averages as well. According to the panels, American males have gone to seed for the most part and are now poised to become a permanent campus minority and underclass.
First of all, I want to congratulate the ladies on a job well done. But beyond academics, there is a troubling undercurrent that gives me pause (i.e., the maligning, berating and vilifying of all things male on their way up the ladder). After years of mandatory on-campus women’s studies groups, feminist theory classes and anti-patriarchal discussion clusters, many young men no longer feel valued or welcomed in mainstream culture. However, being male, curious, smart, unsettled and rebellious, there is ample reason to believe they’ve opted to study at alternative universities.
Instead of Yale, many young men now study at the University of Drive-by Shootings. Instead of Purdue, many now study at the University of Computer Hacking. Instead of Tulane, many now study at the University of Drug Running and Counterfeiting. Instead of Colgate, many now study at the University of Alternative Lifestyles. Not only are they graduating in vast numbers at the new schools, but with high scores and are prepared to start work the day after graduation.
The yin-yang of life demands redress and rebalance. After all, such redress is what propelled the females to seek change in the first instance. Do not be overly alarmed, ladies, when the men you’ve mockingly turned away come back to visit bearing scowls unfamiliar to your new normal.
And should such occur, I have no doubt you’ll awkwardly seek the physical prowess of the few remaining mainstream males, via the all-male military draft, if necessary, in your effort to neutralize this new threat.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville