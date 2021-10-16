I want to commend The Indiana Gazette for beginning to include a daily update on coronavirus infections in Indiana County on its front page.
For the first time, readers of the Gazette are able to access daily, new COVID-19 infections and fatalities, numbers of admitted COVID-19 patients at IRMC and COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators. In addition, we are able to note how many of these coronavirus patients are vaccinated and un-vaccinated.
I wanted to extend a sincere thank you to Ron Riley, who has been compiling these statistics in order to inform the local population of this pressing issue.
It is important that your readers have access to accurate information regarding the pandemic. We are better able to plan our personal mitigation responses when made aware of what the local threat level may be. When people are kept in the dark, abject fear or dangerous denial can take over. These are not effective courses of action for a society on a precipice.
It is necessary that a reputable local newspaper have more gravitas than talking heads on cable news shows. We are keenly aware that many in our area lack reliable broadband internet coverage and are unable to access these statistics virtually.
The front page information box is a very welcome addition!
Marthe Weyandt
Indiana