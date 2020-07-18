This is in reference to the editorial printed in The Indiana Gazette on July 3, “Voice of America becomes voice of Trump.” It should read … “Voice of Trump and world dictators.”
This summer, many of us learned about Juneteenth (June 19), the date in 1865 that the last ex-slaves learned they were free and now had a legal voice in their affairs.
But while ex-slaves gained a voice, others lost theirs.
There is a more important reason to remember June 19, 2020. That is the day that President Trump commandeered the Voice of America broadcasts; a voice — your voice and my voice — that the world relied on and trusted, and gave control of it to world dictators.
This historically bipartisan, reliable and authoritative source of news has been broadcasting the truth to over 200 million people — in 47 languages — since 1942. The VOA costs us over $200 million a year. We will be funding foreign leaders’ propaganda against us.
Is this another example of trying to destroy democracy around the world, like pulling troops from Germany and breaking up NATO as Putin would like?
All Russia, China, North Korea and Turkey have to do is place one of their un-monitored phone calls to President Trump, and he will tell his cronies at VOA what they want broadcast.
If you don’t think this will be the case, look at how lenient and supportive President Trump has been to these countries even before his inauguration.
Look how often he has believed Putin “who has strongly said he was innocent” and therefore our intelligence sources were wrong. Or the attempted kidnapping of a cleric from Pennsylvania to Turkey with no admonition toward Erdogan. And the possible withholding of telling President Trump about the Russian bounty on American soldiers in Afghanistan for fear he might tell Putin how our sources learned this, like the time he did this in the Oval Office.
Remember to support mail-in voting and beware those who support gerrymandering.
Harry D. Shirley
Indiana