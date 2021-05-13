Being female and being on the outside gives a perspective that is inclined to be more inclusive.
Therefore, how can the government be effective if 50 percent of the population can’t influence public policy? It is important that we bring this perspective to the current political climate creating a movement for change. If political spaces are accessible for women, then they are naturally more open for everyone. If you take actions that make politics more accessible, affordable and inclusive for women, you inherently allow for a broader range of voices.
Women’s participation in politics helps to advance gender equality and affects both a range of the types of policy issues that are considered, as well as the manner in which solutions are proposed to the many problems our country faces today. Legislation has a distinct impact on the policy priorities in relation to the gender of our policy makers. Consequently, as more women are elected to office, there will be a direct impact to increasing policy that emphasizes the quality of life and reflects the priorities of not just women, but also of families and minorities, both ethnically and racially.
In order to begin moving towards political equality, we need to draw young women in.
Young women around the world are taking on the fight for climate, racial, social justice, trans rights and workers’ rights, right now. They are working to change the future, so it is important that we support these young women in political leadership roles earlier, rather than later. This is a necessary step to make sure women are included in their rightful place at the political table.
Change can be uncomfortable when we are forced to look into a mirror and see our own true reflection. Sometimes, we may not always like what we see. But this is how we effect change, by starting inward with ourselves and reflecting this new image outward to others.
Trust in women, allow women to speak in their own voice and offer their own perspectives and most importantly vote for women.
Angela DonGiovanni
Indiana