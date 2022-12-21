The men and women who donate their time to create the Holiday Wheels & Thrills train display are to be commended for another wonderful show.
My son has been enjoying the displays for years. When he was a preschooler, we could easily spend one to two hours at the show as he went back and forth between the tables, mesmerized by the trains.
As he’s grown older, we don’t spend quite as much time when we visit, but it’s still a treasured part of our holiday season.
Our area is very fortunate to have these volunteers spend so much time putting together the displays and then asking for nothing in return, except that we consider donating to the Teddy Bear Fund Drive.
To our area’s train enthusiasts, a warm thank you.
Sarah Garlitz
Indiana