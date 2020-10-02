Are you tired of the chaos that’s been public life in the U.S.? Since January 2017, we have been subjected to one emergency after another, and I don’t mean hurricanes, wildfires or even the pandemic. I do mean the indifferent response to that pandemic that is killing people and shuttering small businesses. I also mean the racist responses to the injustices suffered by people of color, the trade war decimating our farmers, the insults to our military and veterans, threats to the post office, the FDA, the CDC, even the weather service.
Let’s not forget the plan to ram through a Supreme Court nomination and widespread lawsuits and efforts to suppress the vote, the voice of all the people. Sadly, this list is just the tip of the iceberg.
I know I’m sick of it. I want a return to decency, to rational discussions of the issues, to faith that our institutions will function freely and fairly.
That’s why I’m looking to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who will restore allegiance to the Constitution as the bedrock of government service, who will lean on the advice and knowledge of experts and scientists to inform their decisions, who will ask “Is this good for the people?” instead of “Is this good for me?”
I also want government that pays attention to the problems of rural areas like ours, and that recognizes and supports the dreams and goals of the creative, hard-working people who live in these areas.
Happily, Joe and Kamala have some ideas along those lines. They have plans for trade policies that support farmers with increased exports and for bio-fuels that will give farmers a new source of income. They have plans for high-speed broadband internet that supports rural entrepreneurs, businesses and schools and for funds to help hard-strapped rural hospitals in our small towns. These are policies that will lift up our region and encourage our children to stay here.
A vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a vote for a return to sanity and for a restoration of dignity and hope to rural areas.
Tina Perdue
Indiana