Vote freedom over tyranny!

Freedom is at stake in the November election. Those who want to preserve the means to protect and defend it will vote one way. Those who do not will vote another. This is a simple matter and it should not be difficult to decide where you stand.
The desperate attempts by the liberal media to portray Biden as a moderate candidate are false.
In today’s political reality, there are no moderate Democrats. It is merely a question of how far to the left each one is.
Consider their positions on the following issues:
• The Second Amendment: To severely restrict it or totally eliminate it.
• Abortion: They fully condone the murder of innocent unborn children.
• Illegal aliens: They support giving these people all the rights and benefits of U.S. citizenship.
Of course, liberals have distorted views on other matters also, but mentioning these would take another letter.
Take a moment and think very seriously about this possibility: If Biden is elected and at some point in time unable to perform his duties for whatever reason, it will result in Kamala Harris becoming president. For those of us who have been following the political scene for some time, it is obvious that Harris is even further to the left than Biden.
If Democrats gain control of all branches of the government, they will be in position to fully advance their agenda in their quest to “fundamentally transform” the United States of America into the Union of Socialist States of America. What a sad and terrible legacy to leave to our present and future generations.
The manipulation of the coronavirus has shown us how easy it is to simply declare a national or state emergency in order to control us. If Democrats succeed in their desire for power, what will the next “emergency” be? We should not be surprised if an announcement of total gun confiscation is declared in the name of safety and national security.
The founders of this country knew how important it was for its citizens to keep and bear arms, which is why it is included in the Bill of Rights.
For those who truly believe in freedom, liberty and justice, the choice is clear.
Vote freedom over tyranny!
Scott Strong
Penn Run