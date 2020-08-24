Thank you, Julie Receski, for your June 29 letter to the editor titled “March for life was peaceful” when you advised “all people who respect law, life, property and our Constitution to vote for Trump.” Thank you for speaking up!
Apparently, Leona Stephens, in her July 6 letter, was offended by Julie’s letter. However, like an uninformed, anti-Trumper, Ms. Stephens could only cite her dislike for Trump’s hair color and tan and labeled him as “the worst president we’ve ever had.”
Hmm … I wonder where she lived from 2008 to 2016? Obviously her only sources of information were left-leaning newspapers with too many anti-Trump cartoons and biased news stories and leftist-only TV news shows. May I suggest The Epoch Times and Fox News, Ms. Stephens?
The killing of innocent individuals by the leftist-liberal mobs over the July 4 weekend and the continuing horrific destruction of businesses in major Democrat-led cities around the country should frighten every citizen. We cannot put our country in the hands of a basement-dweller whose strings will be pulled by unknown radicals and a known female attack dog.
Several weeks ago, Joe Biden “courted” his home town of Scranton to boost votes. Well, I have personally seen Scranton “decay” over the last 50 years when visiting my husband’s family. This decay came mostly from Democrat leadership. Biden should be afraid of losing votes, as many Democrats in Scranton voted for Trump in 2016.
President Trump may not be perfect, but his accomplishments have improved job and economic growth and world trade issues; strengthened our military; supported school choice; supported the pro-life movement; elevated God in our government decision making; recognized that rural people are the backbone of this country; and supported our law enforcement.
We cannot allow a progressive, Marxist-style government to stomp out our freedoms, destroy our businesses, stifle and control our educational system, kill our free enterprise economy, and frighten our citizens into silence.
We cannot allow any radical group to burn down our country to get what they want. This 2020 election will impact our family’s future for generations.
Be sure you are registered to vote and vote! If every conservative rural voter would vote, we can cancel out the liberal votes!
Pat Leach
Marion Center