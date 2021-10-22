Indiana Borough government is in a sorry state. As former councilmen, we are concerned.
On Nov. 2, six fresh new faces can be elected to borough council.
Each of them is committed to addressing the many problems we face.
• Ward 1, Jason Beatty (write-in)
• Ward 2, Shavonne Arthurs and Jesse Collier
• Ward 3, Luke DeBuyser and Don Hanni
• Ward 4, Tamara Collazzo
You can help by giving them your vote and encouraging your neighbors to do the same.
Together we can make this a better Indiana.
Richard Thorell, Ross Bricklemyer and Larry DeChurch
Indiana