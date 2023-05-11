I am writing this as a private citizen. Fifty years ago my husband and I moved to Indiana. I was so very fortunate to meet a soon-to-be close friend who acquainted me with White’s Woods.
From that moment forward, my appreciation and love for this unique city forest grew. I am so very grateful to enjoy its beauty, appreciate the dense shade from the overstory, as well as its ability to reduce and store carbon, mitigate flooding, and be a venue for hiking, biking, cross country skiing, bird watching, and enjoying nature at its finest.
For 30 years, I along with many have fought White Township’s proposal to timber these woods. A wide range of nature scientists as well as many foresters agree that timbering these woods would destroy them.
I have recently received a letter from George Lenz who is running for re-election as White Township supervisor. Lenz has continually endorsed timbering plans since 1995. From comments made at a meeting, he clearly sees the woods only for its monetary value.
He has stated or implied that timber value is high and should be taken advantage of. He has no appreciation for the importance of this beautiful asset. None of the public petitions, surveys, letters to the editor and public comments at their meetings have change his mind. Public opinion on White’s Woods has not influenced him.
Yes, since 1995, I have been a member of Friends of White’s Woods. However, I write this from my heart, as a private citizen. I encourage you, if you share the same love and respect for these woods, to think about the candidates running for supervisor.
Personally, I will choose those candidates who respect and want to keep White’s Woods in its natural state. I will vote for Gene Gemmell and write in Fred Heilman. I will continue to appreciate the woods and do whatever I can to preserve their natural beauty.
Norma Tarnoff
Indiana
