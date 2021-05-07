The Pennsylvania primary election is an opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, including independent voters and voters affiliated with a political party, to vote on four statewide ballot questions. The four proposed ballot questions noted on your official primary ballot are the following:
1. Proposed Amendment: Termination or extension of disaster emergency
2. Proposed Amendment: Disaster emergency declaration and management
3. Proposed Amendment: Prohibition against denial or abridgment of equality of rights because of race or ethnicity
4. Statewide Referendum: Making municipal fire and emergency medical services companies eligible for loans
Three of the ballot questions propose changes to the Pennsylvania Constitution, and the fourth ballot question proposes a change in the Pennsylvania loan program.
For 101 years, the League of Women Voters has strived to educate voters and increase understanding of major public policy issues. Therefore, we are providing you — the voters — with the following: 1. Clear and succinct explanations of the proposed changes to the existing laws; 2. Background on the proposed changes and legislative procedures; and 3. Arguments for and against the proposed changes to the Pennsylvania Constitution.
This information about the 2021 Ballot Questions can be found on the website of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania: https://www.palwv.org/2021ballotquestions (www.palwv.org; Voter Services; 2021 Ballot Questions).
The Pennsylvania primary election is Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Please vote for candidates as well as vote on the statewide ballot questions.
Additional resources about candidates and ballot questions can be found at www.lwvindianacounty. org.
Anne E. Simmons, Ed.D., President
League of Women Voters of
Indiana County