Recently former district attorney and current candidate for judge of the Common Pleas Court Pat Dougherty sent out a political flier asking Republicans to vote for him.
The Republican Party has two excellent Republican candidates running for county judge.
Chris Welch and Gina Force have impressive credentials and experience and are registered Republicans.
As candidates for judge are permitted to cross-file with the required number of signatures, all three candidates will appear on both ballots. Do not be misled by this obvious attempt by Dougherty to garner votes from “the other side” to win on both ballots.
Republican voters need reminded Mr. Dougherty is a registered Democrat and he has always run for office as a Democrat. He is certainly not shy about his Democratic alignment. In fact, just this past weekend he posted a picture on social media of himself with the four Democratic candidates for Pennsylvania courts who are the endorsed judicial candidates of the Democratic Committee/Party.
I encourage voters to research your Republican candidates for Indiana County judge of the Common Pleas court and vote for Gina Force or Chris Welch.
We are fortunate to have two qualified candidates to represent the Republican Party. Don’t be misled with political material you may receive.
Randy Degenkolb
Indiana County Republican Committee chairman