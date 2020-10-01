Attention ladies!
It is time to act. It is dangerous to think that it is too soon to be working to get out the vote. We need to begin the drive to organize our voters now. We cannot afford to wait until the election is upon us. Now is the time to begin talking to your relatives, friends and neighbors to vote — either in person or by mail.
We must do our utmost to generate a massive turnout and an overwhelming victory to forestall any possible claims of vote tampering. A tsunami of blue votes is the only way to avoid another four years of Trump mismanagement and restore our good reputation in the eyes of the world.
Our allies and friends among other nations are all aghast at the damage being done — both here and abroad. Trump has withdrawn from longstanding partnerships and treaties. He prefers to cozy up to the dictators he sees as “strongmen” because he wants to join the “President for Life Club.”
So the likes of Putin in Russia, Chairman Xi in China and Kim in North Korea are now “more important” than our longtime allies and friends, including those who fought alongside our troops in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
A Biden/Harris administration will bring a program which will repair the damage done by four years of Trump mismanagement and rebuild a fair and just society in which all Americans can live in harmony with fair access to good health care, education, housing and a decent living wage.
Julieann Knox
Indiana