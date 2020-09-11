We are living in the greatest country in the world, the United States and you know as well as everyone else that everyone in every country wants a chance to come here.
This country has been that way for over 200 years, under 45 presidents and now Joe Biden wants to change all that.
First off, he and Nancy Pelosi are for abortion. In the Declaration of Independence, first article, second paragraph, we are granted life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. How is it that square up with these abortions that Joe, Nancy and many others in Washington are in favor of killing unborn babies?
Now Joe Biden and his gang of cutthroats are back at it again, telling lies about our great president. They have been lying about President Trump even before the 2016 election. The Russian bull crap, the impeachment baloney, taxes and the fake things that Biden said that President Trump said about our soldiers who have died protecting our country.
Now let’s go to the taxes. No where in the Constitution does it say to be president that he or she has to show their taxes.
I also want to mention Mike Lassick’s letter to the editor. Good, honest truth. Good letter, Mike.
Now, Gordon Knox, where in the world did you get the garbage you wrote? Wherever you got it, it’s not true.
OK, now look at the Obamacare that Obama and Biden created. If you couldn’t afford Obamacare, then they would fine you. Does that make sense to you? I don’t think so. If you can’t afford insurance you can’t afford a fine.
President Trump had to straighten out Obama and Biden’s plan.
How about their plan to get rid of fossil fuels? It would end up the same way.
There is no Robin Hood in these two guys. Joe, leave fossil fuels alone.
Most people wouldn’t afford to set up their homes as solar, plus there would be hazardous waste involved. Do you think that’s going to be cheap and easy to get rid of? No, definitely not.
If you plan on voting for Biden, prepare for the worst, because if he wins the worse is very near.
Rick Stancombe
Indiana