As Christians, it should be our duty and responsibility to vote and to vote for leaders who promote Christian principles.
God is in control, but that does not inhibit us from striving to further His will.
We are urged to pray for our leaders, 1 Timothy 2:1-4: “First of all, then, I urge that entreaties and prayers, petitions and thanksgivings, be made on behalf of all men, for kings and all who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity. This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.”
Historically, there is evidence in Scripture that God has not been pleased with our choices of leadership at times, Hosea 8:4: “They have set up kings, but not by Me; They have appointed princes, but I did not know it. With their silver and gold they have made idols for themselves, That they might be cut off.”
Much of the suffering on earth is because of godless leadership, Proverbs 28:12: “When the righteous triumph, there is great glory, But when the wicked rise, men hide themselves.”
Romans 13:1-2: “Every person is to be in subjection to the governing authorities.
For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God. Therefore whoever resists authority has opposed the ordinance of God; and they who have opposed will receive condemnation upon themselves.”
As believers, it is incumbent on us to strive to select leaders who choose to be led by our creator.
Candidates or proposals in opposition to the Bible’s commands for life, family or faith should never be supported; Proverbs 14:34: “Righteousness exalts a nation, But sin is a disgrace to any people.”
Christians should vote based upon the wisdom and discernment of God through prayer and careful reflective study of both God’s Word and the realities of the options on the ballot. Will your voting decisions be God honoring?
John Johnson
Marion Center