In this great country, we regard the right to free speech and free elections as sacrosanct.
Once those rights are violated, even in ways that seem trivial, such as stealing or defacing a political sign, where does it stop? Beating up rival politicians and their supporters, as we have seen in Belarus and Kenya? Poisoning an opponent, as in Russia? Let’s stop this now, before it gets out of hand.
In this great country, we honor those who serve in the military to defend us against Nazism, Communism, fascism and other forms of oppression. We ask them to stand at sports games, banquets and other events. We know what they have sacrificed for us. Recently, those sacrifices have been belittled. What’s next? Laughing behind their backs because they served selflessly instead of selfishly making a buck for themselves? Spitting in their faces? Let’s stop this now, before it gets out of hand.
In this great country, we value the lives of those who are disabled. We cheer when they go to bat at the Miracle Field at the YMCA, and we welcome them into our hearts. Recently, they have been mocked. What’s next? Ridiculing widows and orphans? Let’s stop this now, before it gets out of hand.
In this great country, we take pride in the responsibility to others that comes from our faith. Lately, faith has become a tool for politicians to play with. What’s next? False pious politicians who smirk at you, one hand on the Bible while the other hand steals your morality along with your wallet? Your virtue along with your handbag? Let’s stop this now, before it gets out of hand.
In this great country, we respect the right to bear arms. We take pride in responsible gun ownership. Lately, firearms have been used to intimidate, harass and threaten others. What’s next? Turning guns on each other? Indiana County is not the place for that. Let’s stop this now. It’s already out of hand.
Vote for decency on Nov. 3. Vote for respect. Vote for Joe Biden, Tony DeLoreto and Denny Semsick.
Michael Williamson
Indiana