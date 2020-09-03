No matter who you intend to vote for this November, we can all agree that this election is different than any election in modern history.
Many people will opt out of in-person voting and instead choose to vote by mail.
If you choose to vote by mail, you should know that it is safe, simple and time-tested.
Voting by mail is safe; incidents of voter fraud in the United States are exceedingly rare and procedures such as signature matching help to protect against abuses of the system.
Voting by mail is also simple; request a ballot, mark your ballot, place it in the secrecy envelope, then the official envelope, sign it and mail it.
It is important to note that all ballots must be received by the county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, so be sure to vote and return your ballot as soon as you receive it.
Finally, voting by mail is time-tested. In fact, in the past two federal elections, almost one in four Americans voted by mail, and several states have been using voting by mail as their primary method for casting a ballot for years.
As Election Day approaches, make sure you are registered to vote by Oct. 19, apply for your mail-in ballot by Oct. 27, then vote and ensure that our democracy continues to thrive.
Vicki Stelma
Indiana