I believe in order to offer criticism of someone, you should walk in their shoes or, in this case, have put forth an effort to do that person’s job such as that of an elected official.
Everett Dembosky, as in the case with his wife, Janice, blister their fingertips on a regular basis to write letters the editor to enlighten us with what the conservatives do wrong so often that it has inspired me to ask — what have either one of them done to save us from all this wrongdoing? I can’t recall one time seeing their name on a ballot, and I find it a shame as according to their monthly reports, they have all the answers. So why haven’t they given us a way out by putting their name on the ballot?
I agree somewhat that the white flag should be raised on Trump’s behalf, and he can regroup and run again if he so chooses to, but why on earth is it so wrong for Sen. Pittman and Rep. Dush, as well as others, to support and ask for fair and accurate recounts of something as important as the leader of the free world?
To imply that these men are damaging their careers is even more asinine, and the writer should get his head out of the sand.
To stand without waver shows integrity on behalf of someone, something that hasn’t been displayed by the keyboard warriors who criticize others without ever walking the walk!
I can make that remark, Mr. Dembosky, because unlike you, I have walked that walk and tried to make a difference. When you have the courage to put your name on a ballot and prepare yourself for a public berating good or bad, then and only then should you pass judgment on an elected official rather than from your keyboard.
And because I have walked that walk, I will be questioning my latest unnecessary tax increase by my county leaders. And my concern is across the board for every person in this county, no matter their party affiliation or beliefs, unlike your continued bias.
Bob Colgan
Indiana