Cry me a river, Zeke Wilson. You write as though people who are against hunting in White’s Woods want to ban hunting throughout Pennsylvania.
Those of us who prefer to keep White’s Woods for peaceful pursuits aren’t necessarily anti-hunting — we just don’t want it to go on where we walk our dogs, ride our bikes and enjoy the quiet of the woods.
Hunters have state game lands and private property to hunt on — they don‘t need to be shooting guns near houses and the people who walk or ride in the woods.
Give us some space, too!
Jean Nienkamp
Indiana