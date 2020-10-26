Indiana County has been in a period of continued growth in new cases and rising positivity rates for several months. New cases were as low as 17 for the month of June but have increased significantly each month since. New cases increased to 148 in July, 171 in August, and 310 in September. New cases for October are 314 and on pace to exceed 400.
Testing appears to be low with average tests per day decreasing. July was at 87 tests per day, August 71, and September 66 tests per day. Indiana County has been falling behind Cambria and Blair Counties in testing. Indiana County has done approx 16,000 fewer tests than Cambria county and 10,000 fewer tests than Blair County. Cambria and Blair Counties are testing at a higher rate and are able to maintain a lower positivity rate.
We can look at our COVID-19 cases in three groups; Community, Long-term care facilities and Institutions.
1. Community
It is important to be aware of the increase in new cases of COVID-19 locally. Hopefully an increased awareness may encourage greater mitigation efforts to get this under control. The entire community needs to make an effort by wearing masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings. Business should not become lax in maintaining safe practices.
2. Long-term care facilities
We are seeing an increase in positive cases from nursing homes, 66 during the first 24 days of October.
SCI Pine Grove prison has reported 4 cases in October for a total of six.
3. Institutions
IUP has reported 71 cases for the period of Oct. 2 through Oct. 24, bringing the total since late August to 285. We are seeing an average of five IUP cases per day. Indiana County has been averaging 12 cases per day.
IRMC has experienced low bed usage, in the range of one to four beds with a short period of seven beds.
Our responsibilities don’t end at the front door. We all need to follow safe practices. Local businesses need to be committed to safe practices. Responsibility for students does not end outside the classroom. Health care responsibility does not end at the door because utilization has been low.
We need to do this, as a community. All of us.
Ron Riley
