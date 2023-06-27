I recently attended the “Pride” event not as a participant, but as a protestor. I didn’t go there to criticize people, call them names, or to condemn their lifestyle choices. I went there to peacefully protest this event being held in our town square.
I and others had previously voiced our concerns at a borough council meeting. We each stated this type of event was inappropriate for our town square because of its sexual content — and it was.
The “Pride” organizers stated this would be a “family friendly” event, but men dressed provocatively as woman parading around our town square is not — and never will be — “family friendly.”
I and my fellow protesters stood quietly holding signs that simply said, “I’m Protesting This Event!” I did attempt to answer when asked “Why are you here?” But my answer was drowned out by profanities shouted back at me.
I was shocked by the number of “Pride” participants that crowed around us to snap off pictures of themselves, never asking for our permission, including a group of teenagers being arranged by a mom who then took their picture.
I was also shocked by people driving by raising their middle finger, shouts of profanities, “Go home,” and “Don’t you have anything better to do?”
I remained silent to keep things peaceful. I stood protesting for the future of all the children of our community that deserve to be protected from indecency in our town square. Our town square should be strictly regulated. The events held there should be appropriate for all eyes to see, especially on a Saturday afternoon.
I was encouraged by the number of “thumbs up,” gestures, which were far more than the other finger, and the people I met who agreed with us.
We now have a “Pride” flag flying at our borough building. These special interest group flags with an agenda behind them, like the “Pride” group has, don’t unite us. They divide us. We have a flag that unities us and it represents us all. It’s called the American flag.
Kim Aikins
Indiana
