In the week following the presidential inauguration, three public attacks by local far-right activists occurred. The first was a letter to the Gazette full of hate and misstatements such as calling President Biden “Satan” and Democrats “pure evil.” The second was an ugly internet posting by a local state representative mocking Dr. Rachel Levine. The third was a virulent personal attack on county commissioner Sherene Hess by a local citizen at the Wednesday commissioners meeting.
I have been a friend and colleague of Commissioner Hess for 25 years and know her to be an intelligent, hard-working and honorable person. We are lucky to have her as a commissioner. I found this attack despicable.
All three of these incidents follow the pattern of hate and intimidation that has been occurring since the presidential election. At a time when some people are taking advantage of being able to anonymously make death threats against people they disagree with, this kind of speech could easily provoke violence and, indeed, may be intended to do so.
I would frame this issue as not just a problem locally. It is a symptom of the fear and frustration in our society due to toxic politics fostered by (on this occasion) the Republican Party and by the fact that we are all caught in a deadly epidemic that seems beyond our control. This issue is not just a problem for Commissioner Hess, but for all of us.
Do we treat neighbors and friends as enemies to be destroyed rather than people with whom we disagree on policy? Are we going to let the current toxic political situation destroy us? I have found that, when people who disagree on how to solve problems work together to solve them, the solution is usually better than either party can come up with by themselves.
This is a problem caused by people who should know better. These are people we know and who are not evil. They are frightened and believe their lives are out of control.
We can do better than this.
Beth Marshall
Homer City