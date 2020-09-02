This is in reply to the letter from Pat Leach published Monday, Aug. 24.
“We cannot allow a progressive Marxist-style government” is surely a contradiction in terms. Consider the brutal Marxist regime of Joseph Stalin in post-war Russia. This can hardly be considered as “progressive!”
Liberals on the other hand believe in tolerance, individual rights and free enterprise: the very roots of democracy!
Perhaps if she based her views on information from a range of outlets she would arrive at a balanced view of life as lived by the majority of “average” Americans outside the rural bubbles by Fox “News” and its pathetic crew of talking heads. They promote themselves as “experts” yet none of them has held any elected office in politics or government.
In 2008 President Obama inherited the economic mess and employment crisis left by President Bush Jr. In 2016, by the end of his second term the economy had been repaired and employment was better than ever before (or since) thus leaving a level playing field for the incoming administration.
President Trump faces the COVID-19 pandemic. The response of our “Self Anointed Wartime President” has been pathetic. For months he played down the scale of the epidemic, suggesting it would soon fade away while promoting useless therapies and voodoo medicines. Millions of Americans have been infected and nearly 180,000 have died. His administration has failed to produce a coherent plan to meet this emergency and took months to realize the need for proper protective clothing for frontline workers and mandate the wearing of face masks and practice social distancing as basic steps in slowing this plague.
We cannot afford anther four years of the racist, misogynistic, divisive regime of Donald J. Trump. He admires the autocratic regimes of Russia, China and North Korea, envies their “President for Life” status and yearns to install a “Trump Dynasty.” This is a clear and direct threat to democracy in America, the very danger foreseen by the Founding Fathers.
Vote for an administration that will work to unite all citizens, seek to heal the racial and economic divides and restore the good name of America across the world.
Gordon Knox
Indiana