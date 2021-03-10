As reporter Patrick Cloonan notes in his recent story, some members of the General Assembly oppose the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). RGGI is a market-based cap-and-invest program that allows participating states to reduce carbon pollution from power plants and reinvest program proceeds toward cleaner energy and even to provide support to workers and communities impacted by the decades-long transition in our fossil fuel economy.
It’s hard to understand how their objections are plausible. Pennsylvania is the fifth-largest greenhouse gas polluter in the nation, much of that coming from coal-fired power plants. These plants have lost considerable market share to Pennsylvania’s own natural gas in recent years, yet the coal-fired plants still generate substantial pollution that threatens public health and our climate.
Linking to RGGI could generate as much as half a billion dollars in proceeds annually based on recent auction prices for carbon allowances, monies that can be put to good use for Pennsylvanians right now. The alternative? The markets will inevitably choose cleaner, lower-cost power sources and leave coal workers wishing we’d participated in RGGI.
I was involved as President Reagan’s appointee in the leadership of EPA’s acid rain research program. This led to the first cap-and-trade program, which was spearheaded by Pennsylvania’s Republican Senator John Heinz.
The program cleaned our air and improved the health of the environment. These programs have a proven track record. We cannot afford to wait to act and should encourage the Department of Environmental Protection to finalize the RGGI rule making quickly.
Bernard Goldstein, MD
Pittsburgh